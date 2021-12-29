UrduPoint.com

CII Chairman Grieved Over Tutu's Demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace prize laureate, who helped end apartheid in South Africa.

In his condolence message, CII chairman said Archbishop Tutu was the voice of the oppressed all over the world in general and in South Africa in particular.His death has created a huge vacuum for justice seekers around the world.

Qibla said the anti-apartheid icon devoted his whole life for holding dialogue among the followers of different religions, ethnically diverse groups and for a life of mutual respect and tolerance.

The Nobel Peace Prize and numerous such international awards, was a testament to Tutu's peace efforts.

Tutu's anti apartheid struggle and his efforts for independence ofSouth Africa has gone down in history.

Tutu maintained cordial relations with the Muslims of South Africa and thus provided an opportunity for the Muslims to play an active and positive role in the economy and politics of South Africa, said CII Chairman adding the deceased had played a vital role in creating a world of racial equity and a just world.

