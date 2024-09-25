- Home
- Pakistan
- CII chairman lauds China's policies enabling religious, economic freedoms for Xinjiang's Muslims
CII Chairman Lauds China's Policies Enabling Religious, Economic Freedoms For Xinjiang's Muslims
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) An eleven-member delegation of religious scholars, led by Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, has returned from an extensive10-day visit to China.
The delegation, invited by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited key cities including Beijing, Xi’an, Xinjiang, Kashgar, and Urumqi.
During the visit, the delegation had been engaged in discussions with representatives of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mosque committees in various cities, and senior members of the Communist Party of China. The scholars were given tours of prominent religious and cultural sites, including historic mosque in Xi’an, the Grand Mosque of Kashgar, the Mausoleum of Sufi Saint Khwaja Afaq Naqshbandi, and the Xinjiang Muslim Institute.
The delegation also had meetings with notable Muslim leaders, including Sheikh Abdul Raqeeb and Sheikh Ibrahim, among others. These interactions allowed for fruitful discussions on religious and cultural matters.
Dr. Raghib Naeemi expressed his appreciation for the Chinese government's positive policies towards religious minorities.
He noted that the Muslim community in Xinjiang, China's westernmost province, is now actively participating in both economic and religious freedoms due to the supportive initiatives by the Chinese government. "The Chinese authorities are focusing on the restoration of religious sites and the facilitation of traditional practices," he said.
Dr. Naeemi highlighted the economic transformation in Xinjiang, particularly in Kashgar, as a result of multi-billion Yuan development projects initiated by the Chinese government. He mentioned that the ancient city of Kashgar, home to approximately 170,000 Muslims, has been opened to tourists after extensive renovations, significantly improving local economic conditions and contributing to a decline in extremism. "The steps taken since 2016 have effectively eradicated terrorism in the region," he added.
He further remarked on the similarities between Pakistan and China in their efforts against terrorism, emphasizing the importance of both nations learning from each other's experiences in the ‘War on Terror’.
The delegation also paid their respects at the shrine of Khwaja Afaq Naqshbandi in Kashgar.
The delegation included Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Muhammad Idrees, Maulana Saeed Yousuf, Allama Allah Bakhsh Kalyar, Maulana Muhammad Tahir, and Maulana Abdul Waheed, among others.
This visit is regarded as highly significant for Pakistan-China relations, particularly for fostering stronger ties between the two countries' Muslim communities, and further strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transporters demand repair of Multan-Vehari road2 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to make Islamabad Safest City: DIG Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Two persons killed in separate firing incidents in Tank12 minutes ago
-
Under training IB officers visit Safe City Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Health minister urges ulema to play role in dengue awareness12 minutes ago
-
Workless son kills father over repeated advices12 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, two other sustained injuries in Shangla firing21 minutes ago
-
Multan's grain market facing numerous issues for long22 minutes ago
-
Syedaal discusses power projects in Balochistan with secretary Power Division22 minutes ago
-
Practical steps be taken for endangered languages' preservation: AIOU VC22 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan praises PARC’s agricultural research, development initiatives22 minutes ago
-
IGP approves promotion of 54 cops from Multan region22 minutes ago