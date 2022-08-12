UrduPoint.com

CII Chairman Lauds Ulema, Security Agencies For Foolproof Security On Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

CII chairman lauds Ulema, security agencies for foolproof security on Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Friday lauded the leading role of Ulema of all schools of thought and national security agencies to keep law and order during the first ten days of Muharram-ul-Haram across the country.

He, in a statement appreciating the determination expressed by the national security institutions, administration and Ulema before the advent of the holy month, said they rightly deserved a token of appreciation for ensuring peace and tranquility particularly on the Ashura.

Dr Qibla said Ulema and Mashaykh had expressed the determination in a meeting held in the CII before the arrival of Muharram-ul-Haram that during the holy days in particular and rest of the days in general, the religious scholars would emphasize on peace, religious harmony and national unity in the mosques and Imam Bargahs.

They would not provide a stage to those who could make hate speeches and spread communalism at all respective forums, he added.

He expressed the hope that all the responsible persons and institutions would fulfill their responsibilities to maintain law and order in the future as a result of which national unity would be strengthened.

