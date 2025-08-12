CII chairman urges gratitude, unity, & adherence to Quran & Sunnah as Pakistan marks 78th Independence Day

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi has congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, paying tribute to the unwavering efforts and sacrifices of the country’s forefathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi has congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, paying tribute to the unwavering efforts and sacrifices of the country’s forefathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message, Dr. Naeemi said the nation should be grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing them with an independent and sovereign state where they can freely practice their religious obligations. He stressed that it is now the responsibility of every citizen to lead their life in accordance with the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, adhere to the rules and regulations of their respective roles, and uphold the Constitution of Pakistan to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Highlighting the significance of this year’s independence celebrations, the CII chairman recalled Pakistan’s recent swift victory over its arch rival, India, praising the Pakistan Air Force for its historic achievement in safeguarding the nation’s airspace. He said the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) - Bunyam-ul-Marsoos - boosted the nation’s morale and elevated Pakistan’s standing in the international community.

Dr. Naeemi further stated that the recent conflict showcased Pakistan’s superiority in military strength, resilience, education, and training at the global stage.