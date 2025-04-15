Open Menu

CII Chairman Urges Muslim World To Take Stand Against Israeli Aggression In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Tuesday strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, highlighting the catastrophic humanitarian crisis that has unfolded over the past 18 months.

Dr. Naeemi said despite a ceasefire agreement reached two and a half months ago, Israel has resumed and intensified its bombardment of Gaza.

"This brutal campaign has resulted in the martyrdom of over 60,000 innocent Palestinians, with hundreds of thousands more injured or disabled," he said adding, “A majority of the casualties are women and children."

Dr. Naeemi further noted that nearly 80 percent of Gaza has been reduced to rubble. "The city is currently under a total blockade, with the supply of food, medicine, and essential items halted, while the power infrastructure has been almost entirely destroyed," he added.

Calling on the global Muslim community, the CII chairman said Israel's recent atrocities in Gaza have deeply shaken the conscience of the Islamic world. "It is the duty of all Muslims not only to condemn these crimes in the strongest possible terms but also to take practical steps, within their capacity, to stop this oppression."

Dr. Naeemi called for boycott of all companies and products that support Israel either financially or through any form of assistance. “As Muslims, it is our religious and moral responsibility to withhold economic support from those contributing to the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

