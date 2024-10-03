CII chairman urges scholars to counter atheistic ideologies in innovative ways

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday emphasized the importance of countering atheistic ideologies as atheism has had a greater impact on Abrahamic religions, particularly Judaism and Christianity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday emphasized the importance of countering atheistic ideologies as atheism has had a greater impact on Abrahamic religions, particularly Judaism and Christianity.

Addressing scholars and students during the 63rd annual convocation and awards ceremony at Jamia Rizvia Zia-ul-Uloom, he remarked that followers of islam have the potential to curb this ideological wave.

He expressed concern over the growing influence of atheistic thought in Pakistan, urging religious scholars to prepare themselves intellectually to combat this trend in innovative ways.

Furthermore, the chairman highlighted that it has been 50 years since the constitutional amendment regarding the Finality of Prophethood, and once again, the nation has united in reaffirming this stance.

He stressed that past successes in safeguarding this belief were achieved through collective efforts, and moving forward, unity is crucial for its protection.

The chairman also emphasized the importance of spreading religious knowledge within families, neighborhoods, and communities, asserting that the survival of Islam is linked to the strength of religious seminaries.

He urged the participants to maintain their connection with these institutions and to take every possible step to support and sustain them.