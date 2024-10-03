CII Chairman Urges Scholars To Counter Atheistic Ideologies In Innovative Ways
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday emphasized the importance of countering atheistic ideologies as atheism has had a greater impact on Abrahamic religions, particularly Judaism and Christianity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday emphasized the importance of countering atheistic ideologies as atheism has had a greater impact on Abrahamic religions, particularly Judaism and Christianity.
Addressing scholars and students during the 63rd annual convocation and awards ceremony at Jamia Rizvia Zia-ul-Uloom, he remarked that followers of islam have the potential to curb this ideological wave.
He expressed concern over the growing influence of atheistic thought in Pakistan, urging religious scholars to prepare themselves intellectually to combat this trend in innovative ways.
Furthermore, the chairman highlighted that it has been 50 years since the constitutional amendment regarding the Finality of Prophethood, and once again, the nation has united in reaffirming this stance.
He stressed that past successes in safeguarding this belief were achieved through collective efforts, and moving forward, unity is crucial for its protection.
The chairman also emphasized the importance of spreading religious knowledge within families, neighborhoods, and communities, asserting that the survival of Islam is linked to the strength of religious seminaries.
He urged the participants to maintain their connection with these institutions and to take every possible step to support and sustain them.
Recent Stories
Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held
SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui
May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs
LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM
Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan
National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence
Governor KP for improving education system on priority
LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL
KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of road ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held4 minutes ago
-
SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs4 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case4 minutes ago
-
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during Malaysian PM's visit6 minutes ago
-
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM7 minutes ago
-
National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP for improving education system on priority3 minutes ago
-
LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL3 minutes ago
-
KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of roads: Mayor Karachi4 minutes ago
-
FS&HFA conducts operation against substandard food items in DIKhan4 minutes ago