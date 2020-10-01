CII chairman wants prompt punishments to Gujjar Pura gang rapists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday said that special courts should be constituted for awarding exemplary punishment to the rapists of a woman on the Lahore Sialkot Motorway in Gujjar Pura, Lahore last month.

Addressing a seminar, he said the rapists should be hanged in jail and their execution should be broadcast through media.

Gujjar Pura incident culprits must be punished promptly as unnecessary delay in the case proceedings would be in vain.

Police force should be imparted special training to meet modern day requirements. There is no confusion in public hangings in prevalent laws and CII had also conveyed this to the government.