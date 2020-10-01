UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CII Chairman Wants Prompt Punishments To Gujjar Pura Gang Rapists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:14 PM

CII chairman wants prompt punishments to Gujjar Pura gang rapists

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday said that special courts should be constituted for awarding exemplary punishment to the rapists of a woman on the Lahore Sialkot Motorway in Gujjar Pura, Lahore last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday said that special courts should be constituted for awarding exemplary punishment to the rapists of a woman on the Lahore Sialkot Motorway in Gujjar Pura, Lahore last month.

Addressing a seminar, he said the rapists should be hanged in jail and their execution should be broadcast through media.

Gujjar Pura incident culprits must be punished promptly as unnecessary delay in the case proceedings would be in vain.

Police force should be imparted special training to meet modern day requirements. There is no confusion in public hangings in prevalent laws and CII had also conveyed this to the government.

Related Topics

Lahore Motorway Jail Sialkot Women Media Government CII

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

30 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

60 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

1 hour ago

PEMRA suspends 7News license for airing transmissi ..

22 seconds ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Based on New Platforms Should Be ..

24 seconds ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.