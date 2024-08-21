CII chairman welcomes 5 newly appointed members

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Wednesday welcomed the five newly appointed members for a three-year term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Wednesday welcomed the five newly appointed members for a three-year term.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the newly appointed members of council include Allama Malik Muhammad Yousuf Awan, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Dr.

Aziz Mehmood Al-Azhari and Pir Shams-ur-Rehman Mashhadi.

Dr. Raghib, expressing optimism, said their inclusion would enhance the council's capabilities. He emphasized that these appointments would help furthering the council's mission to provide Islamic guidance on legislative matters in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that the president has appointed members of the CII on five of the twelve vacant seats.