UrduPoint.com

CII Chairman Welcomes Noor Mukadam Verdict

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

CII chairman welcomes Noor Mukadam verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Friday welcomed the court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case and paid tribute to District and Sessions Court's Judge Atta Rabbani.

Terming it a good omen, he said the decision was reflection of the CII's recommendations in which it had stressed to expedite the judicial process in a bid to provide justice to the people on many a occasion.

Dr Qibla said the case was one of its kinds in the country's judicial history which decision had been announced within the period of four months.

He said this decision was warmly welcomed by all segments of the society at every nook and cranny of the country.

He said the laws were in place in the country but there was need to implement them particularly in the matter of sentences.

On this occasion, he also paid tributes to Islamabad Police which performed its duty without taking any pressure from both sides of the aisle during the investigation process of this particular case.

Dr Qibla expressed the hope that the courts would also provide speedy justice especially on the murder and sexual assault cases pending across the country.

He also termed the Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial's directive for early dispensation of justice a positive initiative and said it would pave the way in immediate redressal of public grievances across the board.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Police All From CII Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

32 minutes ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

2 hours ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

3 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

3 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

3 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>