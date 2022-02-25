CII chairman welcomes Noor Mukadam verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Friday welcomed the court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case and paid tribute to District and Sessions Court's Judge Atta Rabbani.

Terming it a good omen, he said the decision was reflection of the CII's recommendations in which it had stressed to expedite the judicial process in a bid to provide justice to the people on many a occasion.

Dr Qibla said the case was one of its kinds in the country's judicial history which decision had been announced within the period of four months.

He said this decision was warmly welcomed by all segments of the society at every nook and cranny of the country.

He said the laws were in place in the country but there was need to implement them particularly in the matter of sentences.

On this occasion, he also paid tributes to Islamabad Police which performed its duty without taking any pressure from both sides of the aisle during the investigation process of this particular case.

Dr Qibla expressed the hope that the courts would also provide speedy justice especially on the murder and sexual assault cases pending across the country.

He also termed the Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial's directive for early dispensation of justice a positive initiative and said it would pave the way in immediate redressal of public grievances across the board.