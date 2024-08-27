CII chief lauds PM for measures to uplift economy, curb terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Allama Raghib Naeemi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and lauded his government's measures for economic stability and the country's progress.

He expressed full confidence and support to the government in its resolute efforts to rid the country of terrorism.

The CII chief also appreciated the prime minister for playing effective role in amicably resolving the matter related to

Khatm-e-Nabuwat.