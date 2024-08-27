Open Menu

CII Chief Lauds PM For Measures To Uplift Economy, Curb Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

CII chief lauds PM for measures to uplift economy, curb terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Allama Raghib Naeemi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and lauded his government's measures for economic stability and the country's progress.

He expressed full confidence and support to the government in its resolute efforts to rid the country of terrorism.

The CII chief also appreciated the prime minister for playing effective role in amicably resolving the matter related to

Khatm-e-Nabuwat.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Resolute Progress Government CII

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

4 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

4 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

4 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

4 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

4 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

4 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

4 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan