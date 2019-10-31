UrduPoint.com
CII Chief Research Officer Promoted As DG Research

Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Research Officer of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Inamullah has been promoted as Director General (Research in BS-20 with effect from October 28, 2019.

He is placed on probation of one year which may be extended for a period not exceeding one year. Chairman CII has promoted him after the recommendation of the Department Selection/ Promotion board, said a press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

