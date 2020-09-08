CII chief stresses collective efforts to rid the country from sectarianism

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz stressed the need for collective efforts to rid the country from the menace of sectarianism to build a peaceful society in light of Islamic teachings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz stressed the need for collective efforts to rid the country from the menace of sectarianism to build a peaceful society in light of Islamic teachings.

Speaking at a two day national conference titled "An inclusive and peaceful society in Pakistan, challenges and opportunities" organized at the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday, he highlighted the need for promotion of historiography to introduce youth with cohesive and peaceful Islamic teachings.

Underlining the need of importance of Islamic teachings for inclusive society, he said that non-violent attitude is Islamic legacy as it had been an attribute of Prophets.

He opined that national cohesion is actually an exquisite example of Islamic vision of peace.

Talking about the inclusiveness in societies and its success, the CII chief said societies practicing such attributes are the respected ones.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz called upon faculty and schools to nurture youth in an environment that may lead to discourage sectarianism in the society.