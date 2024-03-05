Open Menu

CII Commends Services Of Outgoing 12 Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:53 PM

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), in its 236th session on Tuesday, commended the services of its outgoing 12 members, including Chairman Dr Qibla Ayyaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), in its 236th session on Tuesday, commended the services of its outgoing 12 members, including Chairman Dr Qibla Ayyaz.

Addressing the media along with Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayyaz said that their tenure as members would conclude on April 18.

Besides him, the outgoing CII members included Dr Umair Mehmood Siddiqui, Pir Abu Al-Hasan Muhammad Shah, Sahibzada Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hamid ul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pirzada Junaid Ameen, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, he added.

Dr Qibla said in response to the letter of former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, the Council recommended the formation of an effective ‘Religious Scholars board’ to ensure peace and harmony in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The GB region, he said, was strategically significant due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor route, and its stability "is crucial for our economic growth".

He said the Council had appealed to traders to promote Islamic tradition of charity during the holy month of Ramazan, and to refrain from hoarding and profiteering.

Dr Qibla said that the Council also deliberated on the recent decision of the Supreme Court regarding Qadianis, which was sent to it for opinion following a review petition.

The CII formulated its recommendations regarding the ambiguous parts of decision, which would be submitted to the Supreme Court, he added.

