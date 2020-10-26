UrduPoint.com
CII Condemns Blasphemous Caricatures Republication

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

CII condemns blasphemous caricatures republication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the republication of the caricatures of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] in France.

The resolution urged Muslim Ummah to devise a strategy for enacting blasphemy laws at international level for preventing frequent recurrence of such abhorable acts in future to ensure peaceful co-existence as well as social and interfaith harmony.  The publication of blasphemous caricatures was tantamount to invading the foundations of islam.

The resolution urged Muslim Ummah to get united for frustrating the nefarious designs of enemies.

Meanwhile, CII also discussed agenda items on first day of its three day meeting.

Chairman, CII, Dr Qibla Ayaz will brief the media about recommendations of CII on Wednesday.

