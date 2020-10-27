UrduPoint.com
CII Condemns Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:08 PM

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday vehemently condemned occupied forces atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded world community's support to Kashmiris' quest for winning right to self determination in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday vehemently condemned occupied forces atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded world community's support to Kashmiris' quest for winning right to self determination in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

CII in its unanimously adopted resolution thanked civil society of India, other countries, media and human right organisations on extending support to just demands of Kashmiris.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) expressed its disturbance and worry over the republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] in France and condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's critique of islam.

