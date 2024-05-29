Open Menu

CII Condemns Sargodha Violence, Urges Establishment Of Special Courts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

CII condemns Sargodha violence, urges establishment of special courts

The 237th meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The 237th meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi.

The council strongly condemned recent blasphemy of the Holy Quran and the subsequent attacks on Christian families by angry mobs in Sargodha on May 25, 2024.

The council asserted that those responsible for blaspheming the Holy Quran and attacking the Christian families should be severely punished.

During the meeting, the council reiterated its earlier recommendation for the establishment of special courts to handle such crimes.

These courts would conduct speedy hearings and ensure swift punishment for those who instigate and plan such attacks.

The council emphasized the urgent need to discourage people from taking the law into their own hands, stating that such actions are contrary to the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah, the Constitution, and the national consensus document "Paigham-e-Pakistan."

The council urged the state to take immediate action against anyone who engages in vigilante justice.

Additionally, the council addressed questions from the Supreme Court regarding the pardon of a convicted criminal and queries from the Lahore High Court concerning the sustenance of a divorced daughter.

These issues were considered and discussed in detail during the meeting.

