CII Condemns Sargodha Violence, Urges Establishment Of Special Courts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
The 237th meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The 237th meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi.
The council strongly condemned recent blasphemy of the Holy Quran and the subsequent attacks on Christian families by angry mobs in Sargodha on May 25, 2024.
The council asserted that those responsible for blaspheming the Holy Quran and attacking the Christian families should be severely punished.
During the meeting, the council reiterated its earlier recommendation for the establishment of special courts to handle such crimes.
These courts would conduct speedy hearings and ensure swift punishment for those who instigate and plan such attacks.
The council emphasized the urgent need to discourage people from taking the law into their own hands, stating that such actions are contrary to the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah, the Constitution, and the national consensus document "Paigham-e-Pakistan."
The council urged the state to take immediate action against anyone who engages in vigilante justice.
Additionally, the council addressed questions from the Supreme Court regarding the pardon of a convicted criminal and queries from the Lahore High Court concerning the sustenance of a divorced daughter.
These issues were considered and discussed in detail during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category12 minutes ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution22 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage12 minutes ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops12 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals12 minutes ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children12 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak23 minutes ago
-
IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad23 minutes ago
-
FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit44 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case30 minutes ago
-
IHC stops telecom companies from taping phone calls30 minutes ago