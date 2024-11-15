CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blocked or unethical content

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Friday declared the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for accessing blocked or unethical content as un-Islamic.

He, in a statement, said it is within the authority of the government and the state, in accordance with Shariah, to prevent actions that lead to immorality or facilitate access to harmful content. Measures such as restricting VPNs align with Islamic principles and the council's recommendations, and are therefore commendable, he added.

Dr. Naeemi emphasized that using the internet or software like VPNs to access unethical or illegal content is prohibited under Shariah. He praised the government’s initiative to block VPNs, particularly when they are used to bypass restrictions on websites blocked for moral, legal, or social reasons. According to him, such practices constitute ‘assistance in sin’, which is explicitly forbidden in islam.

In response to a query on whether VPN usage is permissible under Shariah, especially when used to access blocked or illegal websites, Dr. Naeemi clarified that VPNs, while technically a tool for security and privacy, are often misused to access forbidden content. These include obscene websites, platforms spreading misinformation, or those fostering anarchy within society, he said adding that VPNs are also used for online theft and fraud, making it difficult to trace cybercriminals.

He said under Islamic principles, the permissibility of any act depends on its intent and method of use. He said using VPNs for unlawful purposes directly violates both Islamic and societal laws. Furthermore, he said Muslims are obligated to respect state laws, provided they do not contradict Islamic principles.

Dr. Naeemi emphasized that in Pakistan, all legitimate websites providing entertainment, information, or business opportunities remain accessible. He warned that bypassing restrictions on blocked websites not only violates national laws but also goes against Islamic ethical principles.

He recalled that on May 30, 2023, the CII convened a consultative meeting to address the misuse of social media and the presence of unethical and blasphemous content online. During this meeting, the council recommended that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and FIA's Cyber Crime Wing expedite the registration of social media platforms and take immediate steps to block all VPNs. Additionally, the council proposed creating brief and effective video and audio messages to raise public awareness about the issue.

Dr. Naeemi emphasized that bypassing government-imposed restrictions on certain websites, particularly those blocked for the welfare of society, constitutes not only a legal violation but also contravenes Islamic principles. He urged the government to implement stricter regulations on technologies and tools that undermine societal values and the rule of law.