CII emphasizes on implementation of 'Muharram Code of Conduct 2022'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The members of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and renowned religious scholars Wednesday emphasized on the implementation of 'Muhrarram Code of Conduct 2022' in a meeting.

The meeting was comprised of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Mufti Abdul Rahim, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Allama Amin Shahidi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Pir Amin Al-Hasanat Shah, Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Dr Raghib Hussain Naimi, Pir Khalid Sultan Bahu, Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Hakeem Mazhar, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi, Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui, Maulana Muawiya Azam Tariq, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil, Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi, Allama Afzal Haidari, Allama Shabbir Hussain Maithami, Allama Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Pirzada Muhammad Amin, Shahzada Hafiz Hamid Raza, Pir Hasan Haseebur Rahman, Shahzada Ghulam Nizamuddin Sialvi and representatives of Jamiat-ul-Arwat-ul-Waqhi.

According to main points of the code of conduct; it is the duty of all citizens to recognize supremacy of the Constitution and to fulfill their oath of allegiance to the country in all circumstances.

Ensure respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens as enshrined in the Constitution, including equality, social and political rights, freedom of expression, belief, worship and assembly.

The Islamic structure of the Constitution and laws will be protected. Citizens have the right to peacefully struggle for the implementation of Shariah law in the country.

All forms of coercion, armed action against the state, violence and disorder in the name of enforcing islam shall be considered sedition and are prohibited by Shariah law and no individual shall have the right to be subjected to the government, military or other security agencies people to declare as disbelievers.

Scholars, clerics and people from all walks of life should fully support to the state and state institutions, especially the law enforcement agencies and security agencies so that violence can be eradicated from the society.

Everyone should refrain from being a part of movements based on linguistic, regional, religious and communal prejudices against the state. The state will take strict action against such groups.

No one should promote sectarian hatred, armed sectarian conflict and forcibly impose his ideas on others because this is a clear violation of the Shariah.

No private or public or religious educational institution should preach militancy, train or promote hateful extremism and violence. Strict action will be taken against the persons and institutions involved in such activities based on evidence as per law.

Strict administrative and punitive measures will be taken against those who promote extremism, sectarianism and violence irrespective of their affiliation or creed.

All schools of thought have the right to preach their own doctrines and beliefs, but no one shall be allowed to make hateful and insulting statements or baseless accusations against any person, institution or sect.

No one shall utter insulting words against Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) or other Prophets (AS) or the mothers of the believers or the Ahl al Bayt or the righteous caliphs or the companions of the Prophet (SAW). No individual or group shall take the law into their own hands or obstruct the investigation or prosecution of blasphemy cases.

No one will accuse others of disbelief and only a religious scholar will explain the principles of Shariah on the basis of religious doctrine.

No person shall promote any kind of terrorism, shall not train terrorists mentally and physically, shall not recruit them, shall not be involved in terrorist activities anywhere.

Etiquette of disagreement will be included in the curriculum of public, private and religious educational institutions because educational institutions are the most appropriate place to explore jurisprudential and ideological differences.

All Muslim citizens and government officials will perform their duties in the light of Islamic teachings and the Constitution.

Islamic teachings regarding the rights of senior citizens, women, children, orphans and all other less privileged persons will be imparted at all levels. Non-Muslim citizens have the right to practice their religion and religious rituals according to their beliefs.

Islam protects the rights of women. No one has the right to deprive women of their right to vote and education and to harm their educational institutions. Everyone should refrain from killing in the name of honor, marrying the Holy Qur'an and give and take, because these are forbidden in Islam.

No person shall make hateful speeches in mosques, pulpits, Majalis and Imambargahs or make controversial discussions on newspapers, television or social media regarding communal issues.

Freedom of expression is subordinated to Islam and the laws of the country, so no program should be run on the media that causes communal hatred and undermines the Islamic identity of the country.