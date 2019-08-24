CII, IPS highlight works of Allama Asad in joint seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Highlighting the intellectual services of Allama Muhammad Asad in the formation of the ideology of Pakistan, whichgave birth to the first nation state in the name of islam, speakers at aseminar were unanimous that his lifelong works were relevant and criticalto conceive a model of the state of Madina for Pakistan in the contemporaryworld.The seminar titled Allama Muhammad Asad and the Formation of Pakistan' wasco-organized by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and the Institute ofPolicy Studies (IPS), Islamabad.The session was addressed as a chief guest by Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq and presided over by Professor Dr Qibla Ayaz, chairman, CII.

Thespeakers included Khalid Rahman, executive president, IPS, Dr KhalidMasood, former chairman, CII, Dr Muhammad Arshad, chairman, Department ofUrdu Encyclopedia of Islam, University of the Punjab, and Dr Ikram ulHaque, secretary, CII.

A message from Dr Anis Ahmad, vice chancellor,Riphah International University (RIU) was also read out at the session.Senator Zafar-ul-Haq stressed on the need to learn from Asad's work andkeep the spirit and ideology alive of the nation's founding fathers.

Healso proposed measures to widely publish and spread his works, which werean invaluable part of the movement on the reconstruction of Islamic thoughtspearheaded by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Syed Abul Ala Maududi in the lastcentury.Dr Ayaz, while signifying the importance of Asad's work on Islam, said thatthe intellectual was a Muslim by choice who offered great insights from anIslamic perspective over issues and problems faced by the societies ingeneral and the Muslims in particular.

He announced that in the recognitionof Allama's services and contributions for Pakistan and Islam, the libraryof the Council of Islamic Ideology is being named after him.Khalid Rahman, in his inaugural speech, maintained that for our nation itis important to remember the personalities, their thoughts and theirstruggles that played an important role not only in the ideological andsociopolitical foundations of Pakistan during the independence struggle andthe formative phase but also in setting the directions for its developmentthereafter.