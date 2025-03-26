CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Wednesday highlighted the institution’s vital role in shaping Pakistan’s Islamic legal and constitutional framework during a golden jubilee ceremony commemorating 50 years of the council’s establishment.

Addressing an event, which was attended by the prime minister, religious scholars, and intellectuals, Dr. Naeemi underscored the historical and constitutional significance of the CII. He said the council was not merely a symbolic institution but a foundational pillar justifying Pakistan’s existence as an Islamic republic.

“The CII is a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to an Islamic system of governance. From the objectives resolution to the incorporation of Islamic provisions in the Constitution, Pakistan’s founders ensured that the country remained aligned with its ideological roots,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the CII has consistently played a pivotal role in preserving Pakistan’s Islamic identity and maintaining religious harmony. “In times of sectarian tensions and legal controversies, the council has acted as a guiding force, preventing chaos and ensuring peace,” he added.

Dr. Naeemi cited key instances where the CII played a crucial role in defusing religious and legal conflicts. He referred to the Islamabad Hindu temple controversy, where the council’s intervention led to a peaceful resolution, and the tragic Sialkot lynching incident, where the CII’s delegation engaged with the Sri Lankan High Commission to ease tensions.

Similarly, he noted the council’s contributions in curbing sectarian violence, particularly during Muharram, by bringing together religious scholars to issue joint declarations promoting peace.

Over the years, the CII has reviewed thousands of laws, ordinances, and bills, offering recommendations in line with Islamic principles. Some of its significant contributions include drafting laws on; Qisas and Diyat, prohibition of alcohol, law of evidence, blasphemy laws, Zakat and Ushr, punishment for false accusation (Qazf)

Additionally, the CII played a key role in the establishment of several national institutions, such as: Ministry of Religious Affairs, Federal Judicial academy, Law and Justice Commission, Federal Shariat Court, Supreme Court’s Shariat Appellate Bench, Shariah Academy, and International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Dr. Naeemi asserted that the CII represents all sects and schools of thought, ensuring that no single group dominates its decisions. “The council stands above sectarianism and embodies the true spirit of Islamic unity,” he said.

He concluded his address by thanking the prime minister and other dignitaries for their participation in the golden jubilee celebrations. “The CII is a blessing for Pakistan, acting as a safeguard against disorder and extremism. It is the responsibility of the leadership to uphold and strengthen this institution for the betterment of the nation,” he added.