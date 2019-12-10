UrduPoint.com
CII Mulls Amendments In Nikkah Form For Inherited Property Rights To Women

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was contemplating to propose amendments in Nikkah Form for inherited property rights to womenfolk after approval of the council members likely to meet next month.

According to official sources, the CII in its forthcoming meeting would review the draft laws relating to providing inherited property rights to women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and make recommendations in this regard.

The council would also review the recommendations of citizen received on various issues.

The council would also make recommendations on (reports of) subcommittee on making the country on the pattern of Risat-e-Madina, committee for Islamic banking system and committee for reviewing Zakat and Usher system.

The draft bill of protecting the right of property to women would also be reviewed and finalised recommendations in this regard.

The council would review the draft bill of prohibiting corporal punishment Bill 2018, Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019 and recommendations would be sent to relevant departments for implementation.

