CII offers assistance for Seerat-e-Nabi course contents development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Monday lauded PM's initiative of including Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) in 8th to 10th grades syllabus and offered optimum technical and scholarly assistance in implementing the decision.

In a letter written to Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, CII Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz, said the council could help develop the course contents.

He stressed for ensuring training of teachers making the objective to get the young generation fully acquainted with different aspects of Seerat-e-Nabi of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) achievable.

Dr Qibla offered CII contribution to develop and impart training manual to teachersand suggested teaching of Seerat-e-Nabi to young generations in story telling manner.

Lauding Prime Minister's initiative of including Seerat-e-Nabi in the curriculum, he said the move would help establish welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e- Madina.