ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) offered prayer for the Peshwar blast and Turkiya and Syria's earthquake victims.

The CII's 230th session was held the other day under the chairmanship of Dr Qibla Ayaz, said a statement on Friday.

In the meeting, Uniform National Curriculum, Constitutional Amendment Bill 2022 regarding the word "Amin", wording of affidavit on the finality of Prophethood in marriage certificate, joint ownership of houses for women under Ehsaas programme, limitations of freedom of expression, Dowry and Bridal Gifts Bill 2020, making films about holy persons, amendments in Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act 2015, and the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2022 regarding Article 203D were reviewed.