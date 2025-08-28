CII Promotes Senior Officials In Research Wing To Strengthen Policy Advisory Role
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 10:48 PM
The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) held a Departmental Promotion Board meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, approving key promotions in its research wing to fill the vacant positions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) held a Departmental Promotion Board meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, approving key promotions in its research wing to fill the vacant positions.
The meeting was attended by Justice (R) Muhammad Raza Khan, Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Dr. Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq, and Nisar Ahmed Phularwan as members of the board.
Following deliberations, Dr. Ghulam Dastagir Shaheen was promoted as Director General (Research). In continuation, Mufti Ghulam Majid was elevated as Chief Research Officer, while Dr.
Ashfaq Ahmed was promoted to the position of Senior Research Officer.
The promotions come in the wake of the retirement of Dr. Inamullah, who previously served as Director General (Research).
Congratulating the promoted officers, Chairman Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said the appointments would further enhance the CII’s role in research-based policy making and contribute to strengthening its advisory capacity on religious and legislative matters.
Recent Stories
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..
NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati ke Ainay Mein”
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory rol ..
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis
Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad
Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper par ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ‘establishment’ ..2 minutes ago
-
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory role1 minute ago
-
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified1 minute ago
-
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency1 minute ago
-
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif1 minute ago
-
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas1 minute ago
-
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment18 minutes ago
-
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis18 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity with flood victims of Punja ..18 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on trans ..28 minutes ago
-
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions28 minutes ago
-
Double murder:Father, son killed while resisting robbery14 minutes ago