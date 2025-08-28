CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory role

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) held a Departmental Promotion Board meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, approving key promotions in its research wing to fill the vacant positions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) held a Departmental Promotion Board meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, approving key promotions in its research wing to fill the vacant positions.

The meeting was attended by Justice (R) Muhammad Raza Khan, Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Dr. Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq, and Nisar Ahmed Phularwan as members of the board.

Following deliberations, Dr. Ghulam Dastagir Shaheen was promoted as Director General (Research). In continuation, Mufti Ghulam Majid was elevated as Chief Research Officer, while Dr.

Ashfaq Ahmed was promoted to the position of Senior Research Officer.

The promotions come in the wake of the retirement of Dr. Inamullah, who previously served as Director General (Research).

Congratulating the promoted officers, Chairman Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said the appointments would further enhance the CII’s role in research-based policy making and contribute to strengthening its advisory capacity on religious and legislative matters.