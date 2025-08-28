Open Menu

CII Promotes Senior Officials In Research Wing To Strengthen Policy Advisory Role

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 10:48 PM

CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory role

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) held a Departmental Promotion Board meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, approving key promotions in its research wing to fill the vacant positions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) held a Departmental Promotion Board meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, approving key promotions in its research wing to fill the vacant positions.

The meeting was attended by Justice (R) Muhammad Raza Khan, Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Dr. Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq, and Nisar Ahmed Phularwan as members of the board.

Following deliberations, Dr. Ghulam Dastagir Shaheen was promoted as Director General (Research). In continuation, Mufti Ghulam Majid was elevated as Chief Research Officer, while Dr.

Ashfaq Ahmed was promoted to the position of Senior Research Officer.

The promotions come in the wake of the retirement of Dr. Inamullah, who previously served as Director General (Research).

Congratulating the promoted officers, Chairman Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said the appointments would further enhance the CII’s role in research-based policy making and contribute to strengthening its advisory capacity on religious and legislative matters.

Recent Stories

JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Di ..

JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..

2 minutes ago
 NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Taluka ..

NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati ke Ainay Mein”

5 minutes ago
 CII promotes senior officials in research wing to ..

CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory rol ..

1 minute ago
 High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measu ..

High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified

1 minute ago
 Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood em ..

Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency

1 minute ago
 Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-h ..

Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif

1 minute ago
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding a ..

Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas

1 minute ago
 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners w ..

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..

28 minutes ago
 FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts t ..

FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment

18 minutes ago
 Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis

Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis

18 minutes ago
 Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in ..

Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may tri ..

Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper par ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan