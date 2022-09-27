CII proposes amendments in 'Transgender Persons Act 2018'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday proposed the government to bring amendments in the existing Transgender Persons 'Protection of Rights' Act 2018 to protect the rights of genuine 'intersex persons.

' The council, in its high level meeting, said the government should devise a committee comprising of the CII members, scholars, legal and medical experts to review the present bill pertaining to the transgender persons so that a comprehensive legislation could be made by analyzing it from all aspects.

The council said, several provisions in the current bill, as a whole were not compatible with Shariah principles and may cause new social problems.

The council, appreciating the NAB Amendment Law 2022, said its recommendations related to the NAB Law should also be included.