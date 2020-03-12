CII recommends establishing special courts, police stations for prompt disposal child abuse cases

The council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Thursday recommended establishing special courts and police stations for prompt registration and disposal of child abuse cases, changing the name of Zainab Alert Bill and setting up a committee to scrutinize former President General Pervez Musharraf's academic policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Thursday recommended establishing special courts and police stations for prompt registration and disposal of child abuse cases, changing the name of Zainab Alert Bill and setting up a committee to scrutinize former President General Pervez Musharraf's academic policies. Briefing the recommendations of 218th meeting, chairman CII Dr Qibla Ayaz told media that the CII also asserts concerted efforts of parents, Ulema and other segments of society for checking the increasing child abuse cases. The meeting endorsed the resolution of its last meeting regarding increased incidents of sexual abuse in universities.

The CII recommended to scrutinize the policies of General Musharraf in higher education. The CII recommended to establish a high power committee to conduct academic audit and evaluate the impacts of Musharraf's academic policies. Dr Qibla said, the CII had discussed Zainab Alert Bill at length and endorsed the bill, besides appreciating it.

The CII has expressed reservations over some clauses of the bill, including determining the age of a child 18 years.

The Council observed that due to the age restriction, some punishment of 'Qisas' and 'Hadd' would be converted in to Tazeer (at judges' discretion).

The council was of the opinion that there was no need to amend in the section of 364-A Pakistan Penal Code. The death sentence awarded in the PPC section 364-A should be retained.

The council also opposed naming the Bill to Zainab, the victim of rape and kill, in Kasur, and noted that the name would be a continuous nuisance for the family of Zainab.The council discussed 'Aurat March' in detail and decided to arrange an exclusive sitting to discuss the issue in detail and prepare solid suggestions in this regard.

The council termed dissolving torn pages of the Holy Quran through chemical as correct. However council stressed ensuring the sanctity of the Holy Quran. The council adopted a resolution terming Coronavirus a pandemic and it is duty of every citizen to take measures to prevent the spread of pandemic. Several Ahadees-e-Nabvi (Peace Be Upon Him) also stressed taking preventive measures for impeding the spread of epidemic.