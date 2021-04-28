UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CII Rejects Minority Commission Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:51 PM

CII rejects minority commission report

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Wednesday rejected Dr Shoaib Suddle's one-member minority commission report and decided to write a letter to education ministry seeking time for further deliberations over the report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Wednesday rejected Dr Shoaib Suddle's one-member minority commission report and decided to write a letter to education ministry seeking time for further deliberations over the report.

Briefing media after presiding over 223rd session of newly constituted CII, Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said the contents of the one man commission report were unconstitutional and CII would prepare its recommendations after thorough perusal and deliberations.

Qibla said the CII was of the opinion that COVID vaccination could be administered during fasting.

The CII urged religiously following the COVID containing guidelines and following SOPs (standard operating procedures) everywhere including in mosques and seminaries.

The council was of the opinion that Corona was a deadly pandemic, social distance must be maintained to save lives as endorsed in the Islamic Sharia.

The forum also discussed the role of religious scholars in implementing anti-COVID SOPs during the holy month of Ramzan.

Qibla lauded the President of Pakistan and law ministry for appointing such a bunch of learned persons as members of the CII and hoped that the council would definitely benefit from their vast experience in diverse fields.

Qibla informed that said during the meeting he briefed the members about his meeting with the president of Pakistan, saying, the president has directed preparing the narrative on over 70 topics to improve social cohesion and harmony for onward dissemination in Friday congregations by religious scholars and prayer leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Education Minority Man Prayer Media From CII

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

41 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

56 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

56 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

1 hour ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Closely Monitoring Turkish Raids in North ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.