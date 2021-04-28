CII rejects minority commission report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Wednesday rejected Dr Shoaib Suddle's one-member minority commission report and decided to write a letter to education ministry seeking time for further deliberations over the report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Wednesday rejected Dr Shoaib Suddle's one-member minority commission report and decided to write a letter to education ministry seeking time for further deliberations over the report.

Briefing media after presiding over 223rd session of newly constituted CII, Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said the contents of the one man commission report were unconstitutional and CII would prepare its recommendations after thorough perusal and deliberations.

Qibla said the CII was of the opinion that COVID vaccination could be administered during fasting.

The CII urged religiously following the COVID containing guidelines and following SOPs (standard operating procedures) everywhere including in mosques and seminaries.

The council was of the opinion that Corona was a deadly pandemic, social distance must be maintained to save lives as endorsed in the Islamic Sharia.

The forum also discussed the role of religious scholars in implementing anti-COVID SOPs during the holy month of Ramzan.

Qibla lauded the President of Pakistan and law ministry for appointing such a bunch of learned persons as members of the CII and hoped that the council would definitely benefit from their vast experience in diverse fields.

Qibla informed that said during the meeting he briefed the members about his meeting with the president of Pakistan, saying, the president has directed preparing the narrative on over 70 topics to improve social cohesion and harmony for onward dissemination in Friday congregations by religious scholars and prayer leaders.