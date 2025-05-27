CII Rejects Parliament-approved Bill Banning Child Marriage Under 18
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:24 PM
Council unanimously rejects bill, says it was not aligned with their interpretation of Islamic principles
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday formally rejected the bill passed by both the National Assembly and Senate that seeks to prohibit marriage for individuals under the age of 18, reigniting national debate over child marriage and its legal status in Pakistan.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the Council on Monday, chaired by Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, where several key legislative and religious issues were on the agenda. Among them was the Child Marriage Restraint Bill, already approved by both houses of Parliament, which aims to set 18 as the minimum legal age for marriage across the country.
However, after detailed deliberation, the Council unanimously rejected the bill, stating it was not aligned with their interpretation of Islamic principles.
Broader legislative review
The meeting also reviewed several other significant legal matters, including: The Thalassemia Mandatory Screening Bill 2025, which proposes compulsory screening to prevent the spread of the genetic blood disorder.
A request from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the Shariah compliance of various government projects and development schemes.
A recent Lahore High Court ruling on dowry (mehr) obligations in cases of khula (a form of divorce initiated by the wife).
The Child Marriage Restraint Act, submitted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which also aimed to set a minimum marriage age.
The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025, which includes reforms in family law practices.
The Council’s rejection of the child marriage ban bill could present a significant roadblock to its implementation, as the body holds constitutional advisory status on matters related to Islamic law.
Implications and reactions
While the Council’s opinion is not legally binding, it carries considerable weight in influencing religious and legislative discourse in Pakistan. The child rights activists and legal reform advocates have long pushed for uniform legislation setting 18 as the legal minimum age for marriage, arguing it is essential to protect children, particularly girls, from forced or early marriages.
The Council’s decision is likely to draw criticism from human rights organizations and will further complicate efforts to bring Pakistan's child marriage laws in line with international standards and treaties.
The further action on the bill is expected to depend on whether Parliament chooses to proceed despite the Council’s objections or amend the legislation in response.
