CII served as bulwark against extremist mindset damaging national peace, harmony: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the Council of Isalmic Ideology (CII) served as a bulwark against extremist mindset that was perpetrating violence to damage national peace, harmony and Islamic values of social cohesion.

The prime minister, addressing a gathering of scholars, officials, and religious leaders at a ceremony to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Council, paid tribute to the vision of Pakistan’s founding fathers, highlighting how the Constitution of 1973 laid the groundwork for institutions like the CII.

“The Council of Islamic Ideology is not just a constitutional body; it is a testament to our commitment to preserving the spirit of Pakistan,” he remarked.

“From resolving sectarian conflicts to guiding us on religious matters with wisdom and consensus, the CII has played a pivotal role in strengthening our national fabric,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Chairman of CII, and honored his late father, Allama Sarfaraz Naeemi.

“Their sacrifices remind us of the responsibility we carry—to protect the true essence of islam from being hijacked by those who seek to impose their own interpretations through violence.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the critical role of the institution in preserving Pakistan’s ideological foundations while ensuring progress in the modern world.

He lauded the council for its unwavering efforts in guiding legislation in accordance with Islamic principles and countering extremist narratives that threaten national unity.

He reiterated the need for an approach rooted in Ijtihad (Islamic reasoning) to address contemporary challenges.

“Technological advancements have reshaped our world. Islam gives us the flexibility to adapt through Ijtihad, and the CII is at the forefront of ensuring that our nation progresses without straying from Islamic principles.”

“Interest-free banking was once considered a dream, but today, even non-Muslim nations are adopting it as a viable economic model.

This is a testament to our efforts in aligning finance with ethical and religious principles,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the national unity and a collective effort to realize the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

“Our forefathers endured immense sacrifices to create an Islamic state built on justice and fairness. We must not only remember their sacrifices but also uphold the foundations on which this country was built.”

He called upon religious scholars to play a proactive role in guiding the youth away from extremist ideologies and false propaganda. “The government stands with the religious leadership in this noble cause. Extremism, hatred, and division contradict the very essence of Islam, which teaches harmony and brotherhood.”

Former CII Chairman and Justice of the Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court, Dr Qibla Ayaz, underscored the council’s role as the religious face of the state and a safeguard against extremist mindsets.

“CII stands as a resistance against forces that wish to impose their own version of Islam through violence. We have seen the chaos that unfolded in countries without such institutions—Egypt, Libya, Sudan. Pakistan has remained resilient because we have upheld a structured, constitutional approach to Islamization.”

Dr Ayaz also recalled how CII played a key role in diffusing tensions over the temple construction issue in Islamabad, which was exploited by India.

“Through careful consultation with all religious stakeholders, including the Hindu Panchayat, we reached a consensus within three months, preventing unrest and countering India’s propaganda.”

Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Chairman of the CII highlighted the Council’s achievements in promoting Islamic banking. He informed about the issuance of a commemorative golden jubilee ticket and a report highlighting CII’s 50-year achievements on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration.