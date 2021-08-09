UrduPoint.com

CII Strongly Condemns Hindu Temple Vandalism

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

CII strongly condemns Hindu temple vandalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Monday strongly condemned the attack and vandalism on a Hindu temple in Bhong Sharif, district Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement, CII said the vandals had severely violated an important national document such as the Paigham-e-Pakistan as well as Constitution, which guaranteed the protection of the lives, property and worship places of all resident non-Muslims.

It said no individual or group could be allowed to demolish or besiege sacred religious places of any religion.

Therefore, demolishing any of their religious places of worship was a clear violation of Islamic Sharia.

All perpetrators of the crime must be prosecuted in accordance with the law, so that no one will have the opportunity to do so in the future.

The CII said the temple vandalism by the evil elements has dealt a severe blow to the ongoing inter-faith harmony efforts in the country, which has tarnished the country's aspirations for peace and security.

The CII commended the Prime Minister of Pakistan for taking timely action and for the immediate action taken by the Punjab Government to arrest the accused.

The CII lauded the government's decision to rebuild the demolished temple.

"Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken commendable steps by taking timely action, which was expected to lead to significant progress in bringing the evil elements to justice," the CII statement added.

More Stories From Pakistan

