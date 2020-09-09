CII to continue supporting MWL to provide education facilities in Pakistan, says CII chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) would continue its collaboration with Muslim World League in its efforts of providing educational facilities in Pakistan, said Chairman CII Dr Qibla Ayaz

Speaking as a chief guest in International Literacy Day - commemorated by Rabta Alami Islami, Muslim World League (MWL), Dr Qibla Ayaz highlighted the significance of literacy and education in Islamic history, traditions and expressed gratitude to Government of Saudi Arabia, Muslim World League (MWL) in its struggle to promote education in Pakistan and support orphan children in their educational pursuits, said a press release.

Regional Director Muslim World League Saad Masoud-al-Harthi said that Muslim World League under the leadership of its Secretary General Dr Muhammad Abdul-Karim will continue its struggle for cementing relationship between the people of the two brotherly countries.