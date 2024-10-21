CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at next meeting

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Monday decided to organise a seminar on the establishment of a Human Milk Bank, and present the recommendations of experts, physicians, and scholars at the next meeting.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Monday decided to organise a seminar on the establishment of a Human Milk Bank, and present the recommendations of experts, physicians, and scholars at the next meeting.

The 239th meeting of the Council held under the chairmanship of Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi and discussed a range of important issues.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Rashid, Fareeda Raheem, Malik Allah Bakhsh Kalyar, Muhammad Jalaluddin, Sahibzada Pir Khalid Sultan Qadri, Justice (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Allama Yousaf Awan, Dr. Aziz Mahmood Al-Azhari, Pir Shams-ur-Rehman, and Dr. Mufti Intikhab Noori.

During the meeting, the matters including the Supreme Court's revised detailed judgment in the Mubarak Sani case, Criminal Appeal No. 590/2017 regarding blasphemy and the sanctity of Islamic values, a query about the establishment of a Human Milk Bank, the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, a draft for the preparation of rules under the Waqf Act 2020, and the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages (Amendment) Act, 2024 were came under discussion.

The Council expressed appreciation for the Chief Justice of Pakistan for this landmark ruling in the Mubarak Sani case. The government of Pakistan was also commended for filing a petition to review the decision.

Furthermore, the Council approved recommendations in response to the Supreme Court’s query in Criminal Appeal No. 2017/590 related to blasphemy and Islamic sanctities and these recommendations will be forwarded to the apex court.

The Council also proposed several amendments to the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and approved the draft of rules under the Waqf Act, 2020. After a thorough review of the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages (Amendment) Act, 2024, the Council granted its approval.

Additionally, the Council approved the celebration of its 50th anniversary, with Golden Jubilee events to be held across the country to highlight the Council’s contributions over the years.

The meeting concluded with a condemnation of Israeli atrocities in Gaza and prayers were offered for the martyrs of Palestine and Lebanon.