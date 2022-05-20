The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has urged banks not go in appeal against the decision of the Federal Shariah Court (FSC) on anti-interest and play their role in promoting non-interest bearing economy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has urged banks not go in appeal against the decision of the Federal Shariah Court (FSC) on anti-interest and play their role in promoting non-interest bearing economy in the country.

The CII, during its 228the meeting, appreciated the FSC's anti-interest decision and assured that the council would extend all possible assistance in ensuring its implementation in letter and spirit, said a statement on Friday.

It also expressed deep concerns over the growing political tensions and the atmosphere of hatred and accusations in the country.

Renowned Religious Scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani had already appealed to the nation in that regard, it said.

The council said the current situation did not bode well for the future of the nation.

It would have a negative impact on the country's economy and future generations, it said adding the civil society should come forward with scholars, lawyers, professors, businessmen from all over the country and be a part of the process of formulating a unified political charter. The council would also play its role in this regard, it assured.

The council welcomes the rules developed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to prevent the dissemination of offensive and anti-national security content on the social media, but deems it necessary to make the rules more comprehensive.

A committee consisting of legal experts and Shariah experts had been set up for the detailed review of the law so that the right to freedom of expression of any citizen within the limits of Shariah and Constitution was not affected, it added.

In the meeting, the council adopted a number of recommendations on various issues including the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021 (Article 24A on Women's Inheritance Rights), Protection of Eunuchs' Rights Act 2018, numerous provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, anti-child harassment messages in the media, rules for elimination of offensive material on social media, Ruet-e-Hilal standard operating procedures, amendment in affidavits for non-Muslim members of parliament, abolishing the sentence of castration in rape case, fraud in the name of religion, uniform national curriculum, balanced population, Shariah methods of protest against presidential reference, Waqf Property Bill 2020 and decision of FSC on abolition of interest.