CII welcomes establishment of task force to abolish interest from national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday welcomed the establishment of task force, constituted under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the elimination of interest from the national economy.

He, in a statement, said after the decision of Federal Shariat Court on interest, the CII suggested forming a task force in a letter to the prime minister on June 28.

It was commendable for the Ministry of Finance to set up a task force implementing this proposal and determine its terms of reference on immediate basis, he added.

He said it was government's Shariah and constitutional responsibility to keep the economy free of interest. Every serious attempt to get rid of interest would be highly appreciated, he added.

Dr Qibla Ayaz expressed the hope that the task force would complete its assigned work soon. This particular matter would not take long and the government would ensure implementation of the task force's recommendations on priority.