UrduPoint.com

CII Welcomes Establishment Of Task Force To Abolish Interest From National Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CII welcomes establishment of task force to abolish interest from national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday welcomed the establishment of task force, constituted under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the elimination of interest from the national economy.

He, in a statement, said after the decision of Federal Shariat Court on interest, the CII suggested forming a task force in a letter to the prime minister on June 28.

It was commendable for the Ministry of Finance to set up a task force implementing this proposal and determine its terms of reference on immediate basis, he added.

He said it was government's Shariah and constitutional responsibility to keep the economy free of interest. Every serious attempt to get rid of interest would be highly appreciated, he added.

Dr Qibla Ayaz expressed the hope that the task force would complete its assigned work soon. This particular matter would not take long and the government would ensure implementation of the task force's recommendations on priority.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister June From Government CII Court

Recent Stories

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

29 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order g ..

Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order general elections to save Pakis ..

32 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in f ..

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in film style

45 minutes ago
 PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

59 minutes ago
 Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s bes ..

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s best Test openers, hopes Babar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.