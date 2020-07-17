(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz said that the council would give its opinion about the construction of temple with public money after consulting learned ulema, religious scholars, perusing Ahadith-e-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and exploring past decisions of religious scholars and the Muslim rulers.

Talking to APP tv's programme titled "Quran Ka Safar," he said the CII gives its recommendations independently. Peace is our basic need for economically stable and prosper Pakistan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had sought the advise on whether a temple could be constructed with public money. Since then nobody has contacted to get favourable decision. CII was not under duress in this regard.

He said the research wing would prepare a reports after perusing all aspects of the issue and sent its report to members. The members will incorporate their opinion and submit the recommendations in the next meeting of the council. The council would give its opinion after reviewing all aspects including Islamic teachings, and Liaquat-Nehroo pack.

Some weeks earlier, he said the council had declared some laws of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) unislamic and nobody threatened the CII.

CII is an independent constitutional body currently enduring no pressure from any quarter including the government to get favourable opinion regarding the construction of temple.

He urged Ulema to shun sectarianism and give solid arguments and references in favour of their point of view. This healthy debate will not only increase dignity of the country but also help making the country peaceful.

The main aim of Pakistan was creating a state where islam Sharia could be practised. In early sixties the Advisory Council of Islamic Ideology was established which is now working as Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). It had 20 members institution, seven members representing all schools of thought, two members from high judiciary, one woman member, rest of the members are also learned persons. Council only prepares recommendations on any issue. Chairman has no personal opinion over an issue. But has to put his weight behind the collective opinion of the majority.

During his three years tenure, all recommendations had been forwarded to government and parliament after evolving consensus of all members.No dissent note was presented by any member during his tenure.

The study of recommendations of CII was very useful and treasure of knowledge. He often benefits from this treasure of knowledge.

The Council has corrected some faults and the perverted Quranic verses and in urdu translation with the help of Quran board.