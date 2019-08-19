UrduPoint.com
Cimate Ministry Team Seizes 2.5 M Polythene Bags From Karachi Company

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Cimate Ministry team seizes 2.5 m polythene bags from Karachi Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :A special team of the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) on Monday confiscated around 2.5 million polythene or plastic bags during its drive for the implementation of ban on them in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The team, comprising officials of ICT administration, ministry, and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, raided many shops and big stores in G-9 Markaz (Karachi Company) seizing about 160 kg polythene bags, besides issuing notices to the owners warning of heavy fines in case of violation of ban in future, a ministry press release said.

The ministry formally launched the Clean Green Pakistan Campaign on August 14 in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's special directives and implementation of ban on plastic bags in the ICT was its first step.

