Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memories of classic old-school art

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A cinema board paintings exhibition here on Wednesday transported the audience to the realm of a classic era where emotions found expression through the medium of board paintings.

Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah attended the exhibition as chief guest, which was organized by Lok Virsa in connection with Defence Day.

Hailing the efforts of Lok Virsa to revive the art of the bygone era, he said there was a dire need to highlight and exhibit this classical form of art.

"I pay homage to all painters participating in this exhibition, who hold a high position in their art and their experience spans across the world," he said.

He said that the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture organized several important events regarding the Pakistan Defense Day to pay tributes to the armed forces and the country's security.