Open Menu

Cinema Board Paintings Exhibition Brings Back Memories Of Classic Old-school Art

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memories of classic old-school art

A cinema board paintings exhibition here on Wednesday transported the audience to the realm of a classic era where emotions found expression through the medium of board paintings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A cinema board paintings exhibition here on Wednesday transported the audience to the realm of a classic era where emotions found expression through the medium of board paintings.

Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah attended the exhibition as chief guest, which was organized by Lok Virsa in connection with Defence Day.

Hailing the efforts of Lok Virsa to revive the art of the bygone era, he said there was a dire need to highlight and exhibit this classical form of art.

"I pay homage to all painters participating in this exhibition, who hold a high position in their art and their experience spans across the world," he said.

He said that the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture organized several important events regarding the Pakistan Defense Day to pay tributes to the armed forces and the country's security.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Jamal Shah All Defence Day

Recent Stories

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic ..

Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic growth as cornerstones of sur ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore unta ..

Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore untapped recycling business potent ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

5 minutes ago
 Defence day observed in Nawabshah

Defence day observed in Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
 ISSI eulogise 1965 War martyrs' sacrifices on Defe ..

ISSI eulogise 1965 War martyrs' sacrifices on Defence Day

5 minutes ago
We will soon inaugurate 22 roads in SITE Industria ..

We will soon inaugurate 22 roads in SITE Industrial Area: Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 PM for widening tax net, swift privatisation of lo ..

PM for widening tax net, swift privatisation of loss-making SOEs

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countrie ..

Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countries through Indonesia: Adam Tugi ..

17 minutes ago
 Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence D ..

Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day

17 minutes ago
 US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago
 WHO played vital role in eradicating Polio in coun ..

WHO played vital role in eradicating Polio in country: Dr Jamal Nasir

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan