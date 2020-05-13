Cinema important source of projecting culture, heritage of society: Shibli Faraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the cinema was an important means of highlighting culture, heritage and values of a society.

"We have to highlight our national identity and heritage through our films," he said during his visit to the office of Central Board of Film Censors.

Shibli Faraz said protection of national identity was number one priority of the present government.

The censor board had a very important role to play as "we as a nation have to promote the culture of the country and strengthen the national narrative," he added.

He said films should not contain any material contrary to the moral values and culture. Pakistan had a great cultural heritage, and the young generation should be educated about that fact.

He called for encouraging new faces in the film industry having creative thinking.

Censor Board Chairman Daniel Gilani briefed the minister about the professional affairs and performance of the organization.

Information Secretary Akbar Durrani and members of the Film Censor Board also attended the briefing.