Cinema organizer arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Sunday arrested the organizer of Aina cinema over the violation of corona SOPs and staging a show without taking the administration permission.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner City Dr Ahtisham-ul-Haq visited Aina visited the cinema and arrested the organizer.

DC Khalid Mahmood said that action would be taken against those who violate the government rules and regulation.