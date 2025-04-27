ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The traditional cinema experience was losing its charm, with audiences increasingly turning to LEDs and mobile screens to catch their favourite films.

Gone were the days of crowded theatres and the big screen's mesmerising appeal.

This shift in viewer preferences had sparked concerns about the future of cinema in the country, with the industry facing a significant challenge as audiences turn away from traditional cinema halls.

At the heart of this change was the rise of affordable smartphones and LEDs, which has dramatically altered the way people consume entertainment.

With the ability to stream movies and tv shows at their convenience, audiences were no longer bound by the constraints of cinema schedules.

This newfound flexibility has made home viewing a more attractive option, contributing to the decline of traditional cinema's appeal. Film Enthusiast Sohail Khan said people prefer watching movies on their own terms, without the hassle of theater timings and crowds.

He said "I prefer watching movies on my mobile; it's convenient and cozy".

Another film Buff Ihsan Sikander said LEDs offer a better viewing experience but cinemas are still overpriced". "Why would I want to spend money on expensive cinema tickets when I can watch the same movie from the comfort of my home?", he added.

He said "Cinema halls need to revamp their offerings to compete with home entertainment".

Cinema owner Mukhtar Baig said "The decline of traditional cinemas is linked to the rise of streaming services and affordable smartphones adding that theaters must adapt to changing viewer habits and offer unique experiences."

He said this shift in viewer preferences has sparked concerns about the future of cinema in the country. He said the cinema industry needs to adapt to the changing times and offer unique experiences to attract audiences. "We are planning to revamp our screens with state-of-the-art technology and offer premium experiences to our audiences," he stated.

