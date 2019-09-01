UrduPoint.com
Cinemas, Theaters To Remain Closed During Ashura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::All cinemas and theaters will remain closed in district Faisalabad during Ashura days.

The district administration has issued directives to managers and owners of all cinemas and theaters to abide by the closure plan in its true spirit.

The flaxes and posters of various films and stage dramas have also been removed from public places up to 10th of Muharramul Haraam,said a spokesman of district administration today.

