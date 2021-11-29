UrduPoint.com

CIP Demands For Allocating Reserved Seats In Local Government Amendment Bill

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) has stressed the need for allocating reserved seats for persons with disability (PWDs) in Local Government amendment bill passed by Sindh Assembly.

CIP members Muhammad Afzal, Abrar Shaikh and others while addressing a press conference here on Monday emphasized upon legislative bodies to take immediate steps for the protection of political and election rights of marginal and deprived segments particularly persons with disability.

