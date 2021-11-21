CIP for taking effective measures to protect rights of marginalized segments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) Hyderabad Region has emphasized for taking effective measures to protect the rights of the marginalized groups including women, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and transgender persons.

The coalition had started with the support of the Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA) working for, ensuring representation of the marginalized persons from all over the country.

The members CIP Hyderabad Region Neno Raam, Allah Bux Malah, Munawar Malah and others addressing a press conference in Tando Muhammad Khan Press Club stressed the need for enhancing the electoral and political participation of women, PWDs and transgender persons.