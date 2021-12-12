CIP hails Sindh Govt decision for allocating reserved seats for marginal segments in Local Govt bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) has lauded the decision of Sindh Government for allocating reserved seats for persons with disability (PWDs) in the Local Government amendment bill passed by the Sindh Assembly.

CIP Hyderabad Region members Abid Lashari, Imran Soomro, Manzoor Memon, Mehwish Raja,Ibrar Shaikh and others in a statement on Sunday termed decision of Sindh Government historical and said"It will ensure protection of political and election rights regarding equal participation of marginal segments particularly persons with disability and transgender."Chairman NDF Abid Lashari said that the Sindh Government was making sincere efforts for empowerment of marginal segments of the society.