UrduPoint.com

CIP Hails Sindh Govt Decision For Allocating Reserved Seats For Marginal Segments In Local Govt Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

CIP hails Sindh Govt decision for allocating reserved seats for marginal segments in Local Govt bill

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) has lauded the decision of Sindh Government for allocating reserved seats for persons with disability (PWDs) in the Local Government amendment bill passed by the Sindh Assembly.

CIP Hyderabad Region members Abid Lashari, Imran Soomro, Manzoor Memon, Mehwish Raja,Ibrar Shaikh and others in a statement on Sunday termed decision of Sindh Government historical and said"It will ensure protection of political and election rights regarding equal participation of marginal segments particularly persons with disability and transgender."Chairman NDF Abid Lashari said that the Sindh Government was making sincere efforts for empowerment of marginal segments of the society.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Sunday Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

10 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhuri Day

11 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

41 minutes ago
 Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

56 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

1 hour ago
 DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ..

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.