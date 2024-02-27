- Home
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM
In a concerted effort to bolster women's involvement in socio-political and electoral realms, the Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) and the Women Welfare Development Organization (WWDO), convened a district convention in Swat district on Tuesday
According to details, convention chaired by Project Coordinator Noorullah Khan.
The participants and speakers of WWDO, and CIP shed light on women's rights, role in civil society, role of
persons with disabilities (PWDs), and transgender individuals, outlined their respective missions.
The convention's Primary objective was to underscore women's social, electoral, and political engagements.
Members of CIP and women participants jointly unveiled a comprehensive charter of demands, aimed at addressing issues, which was subsequently presented to stakeholders.
Throughout the convention, representatives Saleem and Ghulam Ahad from the social welfare and education departments acknowledged the demands submitted by the participants of the convention. They pledged collaborative efforts towards advancing women's rights in the region.
Miss Gul Khandana, Chairperson of WWDO, expressed gratitude to all participants for their active involvement and commitment to the cause. She underscored the pivotal role of such conventions in fostering positive change and urged continued cooperation among stakeholders.
