Cipher Audio Leak Scandal: FIA Submits Reply To LHC On Imran's Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Cipher audio leak scandal: FIA submits reply to LHC on Imran's petition

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted its reply to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan challenging a call-up notice by the FIA in the cipher audio leak scandal.

The reply was submitted before Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, who heard the petition filed by the PTI chairman.

In its four-page reply, the FIA requested the court to dismiss the petition as it was inadmissible. The agency further requested the court to direct the petitioner to join the inquiry as he was deliberately avoiding the process of law by not joining the inquiry proceedings.

Imran Khan's counsel sought time for submitting arguments in response to the reply filed by the FIA, during the proceedings. He further submitted that the matter should be heard after winter vacations.

Subsequently, the court conceded the request and adjourned further hearing, besides extending the interim relief given to the petitioner.

The LHC had suspended the operation of the call-up notice issued to PTI chairman Imran Khan by the FIA in the cipher audio leak scandal.

