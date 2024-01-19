Open Menu

Cipher Case: Govt Challenges IHC Decision Before SC Against Imran Khan’s Trial

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 04:06 PM

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

The federal government, in its petition to the Supreme Court, argues that the IHC did not adequately assess the case's facts and lacked the authority to invalidate the special court formed for the cipher trial.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) The Federal government on Friday on the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision, issued in November last year, which deemed its notification for the jail trial of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a cipher case as null and void.

The court, led by Justices Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, ruled that the trial could be conducted in jail under exceptional circumstances, but emphasized the need for adherence to legal procedures.

The government, in its petition to the Supreme Court, argued that the IHC did not adequately assess the case's facts and lacked the authority to invalidate the special court formed for the cipher trial.

Imran Khan's cipher trial recommenced, with the IHC nullifying proceedings conducted by a special court after December 14, 2023.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Jail November December Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

28 minutes ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

43 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

56 minutes ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

1 hour ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

3 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

3 hours ago
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan