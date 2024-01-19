Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

(@Abdulla99267510)

The federal government, in its petition to the Supreme Court, argues that the IHC did not adequately assess the case's facts and lacked the authority to invalidate the special court formed for the cipher trial.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) The Federal government on Friday on the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision, issued in November last year, which deemed its notification for the jail trial of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a cipher case as null and void.

The court, led by Justices Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, ruled that the trial could be conducted in jail under exceptional circumstances, but emphasized the need for adherence to legal procedures.

The government, in its petition to the Supreme Court, argued that the IHC did not adequately assess the case's facts and lacked the authority to invalidate the special court formed for the cipher trial.

Imran Khan's cipher trial recommenced, with the IHC nullifying proceedings conducted by a special court after December 14, 2023.