Open Menu

Cipher Case: Imran, Qureshi's Judicial Remand Extended Till Oct 10

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2023 | 11:49 AM

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi's judicial remand extended till Oct 10

PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was brought to the Federal Judicial Complex in handcuffs by an FIA team, and his attendance was marked by court staff.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi would remain in custody for an additional fourteen days, as a special court under the Official Secrets Act has extended their judicial remand until October 10 in the cipher case.

The hearing took place at the Attock jail, presided over by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

PTI lawyers, including Barrister Salman Safdar, Latif Khosa, Umer Niazi, and Naeem Panjutha, appeared before the court alongside the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team.

Qureshi was brought to the Federal Judicial Complex in handcuffs by an FIA team, and his attendance was marked by court staff. The court subsequently extended his judicial remand until October 10.

The FIA had previously booked Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act, alleging that they had mishandled classified documents for political gain.

The FIR stated that they had shared information from a secret classified document with unauthorized individuals, distorting facts for their personal motives and compromising state security.

Both leaders were arrested in connection with the investigation, and a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try them.

Lawyer Khosa criticized the delay in submitting the challan to the court, which he believed would have led to Imran Khan's bail.

He also expressed concern about alleged violations of the law and Constitution in the country.

Besides, he mentioned that court orders were not being followed by the authorities, citing the case of Parvez Elahi, who had been granted bail multiple times but remained incustody.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Lawyers Attock Turkish Lira Federal Investigation Agency October FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general el ..

Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general elections

13 minutes ago
 First leukemia patient in UAE to receive treatment ..

First leukemia patient in UAE to receive treatment with CAR-T cells therapy kick ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Indian counterpart discuss c ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Indian counterpart discuss comprehensive strategic partner ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Al Dhaid University to welcome students in Septemb ..

Al Dhaid University to welcome students in September 2024: Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends group wedding re ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends group wedding reception

11 hours ago
 Habib University unveils space for collaborative l ..

Habib University unveils space for collaborative learning

12 hours ago
 PAC organized Mehfil-e-Sama to mark Rabi –ul-Awa ..

PAC organized Mehfil-e-Sama to mark Rabi –ul-Awal

12 hours ago
 Islamabad's Administration establishes designated ..

Islamabad's Administration establishes designated support desks for overseas Pak ..

12 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zahid Hussain visits ..

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zahid Hussain visits vegetable market

12 hours ago
 Preparations afoot across AJK to celebrate Eid Mil ..

Preparations afoot across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) with full rel ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan