ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi would remain in custody for an additional fourteen days, as a special court under the Official Secrets Act has extended their judicial remand until October 10 in the cipher case.

The hearing took place at the Attock jail, presided over by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

PTI lawyers, including Barrister Salman Safdar, Latif Khosa, Umer Niazi, and Naeem Panjutha, appeared before the court alongside the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team.

Qureshi was brought to the Federal Judicial Complex in handcuffs by an FIA team, and his attendance was marked by court staff. The court subsequently extended his judicial remand until October 10.

The FIA had previously booked Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act, alleging that they had mishandled classified documents for political gain.

The FIR stated that they had shared information from a secret classified document with unauthorized individuals, distorting facts for their personal motives and compromising state security.

Both leaders were arrested in connection with the investigation, and a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try them.

Lawyer Khosa criticized the delay in submitting the challan to the court, which he believed would have led to Imran Khan's bail.

He also expressed concern about alleged violations of the law and Constitution in the country.

Besides, he mentioned that court orders were not being followed by the authorities, citing the case of Parvez Elahi, who had been granted bail multiple times but remained incustody.