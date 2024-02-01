Cipher Case: PTI founder approaches IHC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking a verified copy of the cipher verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking a verified copy of the cipher verdict.

Barrister Ali Zafar filed the application on behalf of the PTI founder.

The application asserted that the cipher case was conducted against legal requirements and was replete with legal defects.

It further stated that the defence counsel was not allowed to cross-examine the prosecution witness, and the trial court issued the verdict in violation of Section 367 of the Criminal Code.

The petitioner urged the court to provide copies of all evidence, including interim and final verdicts.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the state have been made parties in the petition.