Cipher Case: Special Court Issues Detailed Verdict Against Imran, Qureshi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:05 PM
The court rules that both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, being prime minister and foreign minister respectively, violated their oaths and damaged Pak-US relations.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) The Special Court, established under the Special Secrets Act, issued a comprehensive verdict on Thursday in the cipher case, asserting that both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi violated their oaths as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, respectively, thereby damaging Pakistan-US relations.
In a 77-page verdict, Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain emphasized that Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi sought sympathy for personal gains, perpetuating falsehoods while Azam Khan's testimony, grounded in truth, fortified the prosecution's case. Their actions compromised the diplomatic ties with other nations.
The Special Court sentenced Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years imprisonment in the cipher case.
According to the verdict, Azam Khan conveyed the significance of official secrets laws to Imran Khan, who disregarded the counsel and publicized sensitive information, causing global repercussions and economic strain on the nation.
The court condemned Imran Khan's fabrication of a narrative alleging his government's removal under conspiracy and his unjust criticism of the Pakistan army, deeming the case against both individuals unequivocal.
The witnesses attested that Shah Mahmood Qureshi incited public sentiments regarding the cipher issue, yet neither he nor Imran Khan could exonerate themselves.
Furthermore, the court confirmed the prosecution's case against both accused individuals.
The court ruled that Imran Khan failed to return the cipher to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a failure of his obligations as Prime Minister, which persists to date.
The defense counsels' absence on January 27 and their delaying tactics reflected non-seriousness towards the case, while Imran Khan and Qureshi's failure to sign charge sheets indicated their indifference.
The cipher case, rooted in the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the US, witnessed repeated delays due to the defense's strategies.
Despite ample opportunities for defense, both defendants remained negligent, it ruled.
